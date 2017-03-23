Recreational marijuana moratorium will go to Shrewsbury voters
SHREWSBURY – The Board of Selectmen Thursday night agreed to put a article on the May 15 town meeting warrant to establish a temporary moratorium on recreational marijuana businesses. The town joined several that have proposed or have temporary moratoriums to allow the town time to address recreational marijuana after the state finalizes regulations.
Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
