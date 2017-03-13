Rashid Shaikh throws his hat in the ring for the Selectman position in Shrewsbury
Water contamination, sewer capacity, new gas pipeline, neglected road infrastructure, public safety, and school budget constraints even with recent overrides are daunting issues for shrewsbury. Shrewsbury tried solving its school and town budget deficits with overrides and service fees but unfortunately the issues are greater now then ever before."
