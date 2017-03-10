Norman G. Salamy, 85, of Shrewsbury and Florida
Shrewsbury/Tequesta, Fla. - Norman G. Salamy, 85, of Shrewsbury and Tequesta, Fla., passed away peacefully home to eternal rest Thursday, March 9, 2017 with the family he loved gathered by his side.
