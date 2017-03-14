New veterans' service officer directs four-town district
After serving in the Iraq War and gaining work experience statewide, Viviana Marcotte welcomes the opportunity to help local veterans and their families close to her home community. She began Feb. 2 as the new director of the Central Massachusetts Veterans' Services District , which consists of Grafton, Northborough, Shrewsbury and Westborough.
