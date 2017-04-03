Market Basket and apartments proposed for Edgemere Drive-In site in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – Selectmen Tuesday night heard a presentation on a proposed 120,000-square-foot, $60 million mixed-use development for the long-vacant Edgemere Drive-In property on Route 20. Attorney Mark Donahue who represents the owner, Boston-based Route 20 Nominee Trust, also discussed two warrant articles for the upcoming annual town meeting that are critical to the project going forward. There would be five businesses, including a stand-alone restaurant, as well as 316 housing units: 298 apartments for rent and 18 town houses that would be sold.
