Local special education groups host free IEP workshop
If you navigate through the special education journey for your child and find yourself at a crossroads with your IEP or 504 team, this free workshop will help you take your next steps. The Northborough/Southborough/Algonquin Parent Advisory Council , Westborough SEPAC and Shrewsbury SEPAC will hold a free workshop Wednesday, March 8, at the Algonquin Regional High School library, 79 Bartlett St., Northborough, from 7 to 9 p.m. Attorney Daniel Perlman will discuss parents' rights and options are as well as how to utilize these in a collaborative, straightforward manner in order to achieve results.
