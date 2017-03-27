Lawmakers aim to tighten marijuana rules before dispensaries open
As state lawmakers continue to work on the regulation and taxation of marijuana, with dispensaries set to open next year, state Rep. Hannah Kane, R-Shrewsbury, has filed a dozen proposed bills and has planned a public hearing in the region. Ms. Kane, one of two Central Massachusetts lawmakers on the Joint Committee on Marijuana, is hosting the meeting at 4 p.m. April 10 at Shrewsbury High School.
