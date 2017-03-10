Kenneth Dearden Sr., 89, of Shrewsbury

Kenneth Dearden Sr., 89, of Shrewsbury

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Community Advocate Newspaper

Kenneth Walter Dearden Sr. passed on to eternal rest with his family at his bedside Tuesday, March 7, 2017. He was 89. He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Janet - his dearest friend, companion and devoted caregiver these past many years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shrewsbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mon The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mon xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb 18 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb '17 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan '17 Omar Q 19
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 5
See all Shrewsbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shrewsbury Forum Now

Shrewsbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shrewsbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Shrewsbury, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,477 • Total comments across all topics: 279,550,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC