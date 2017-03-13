Hollenback to run for Shrewsbury Selectman Seat
Missy Hollenback is running for one of two seats on the Shrewsbury Board of Selectmen, for the May 2 contested election. Missy has lived in Shrewsbury for 20 years, and has seen firsthand how town and school services have declined or in some cases disappeared over the years.
