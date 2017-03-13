Hollenback to run for Shrewsbury Sele...

Hollenback to run for Shrewsbury Selectman Seat

3 hrs ago Read more: The Shrewsbury Lantern

Missy Hollenback is running for one of two seats on the Shrewsbury Board of Selectmen, for the May 2 contested election. Missy has lived in Shrewsbury for 20 years, and has seen firsthand how town and school services have declined or in some cases disappeared over the years.

Shrewsbury, MA

