Grants Awarded to Shrewsbury and Westborough Fire Safety Programs
Rep. Hannah Kane is pleased to announce that grants for Fiscal Year 2017 have been awarded to both Shrewsbury and Westborough's fire departments for the Student Awareness of Fire Education and Senior SAFE programs. The SAFE program was originally created twenty-two years ago as a means to provide fire prevention training and fire preparedness education to children.
