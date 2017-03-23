Grafton to vote on plastic bag ban
GRAFTON - Voters will decide at town meeting May 8 whether Grafton will join the more than 40 other communities in the state to ban single-use carryout bags. Selectmen on Tuesday unanimously endorsed a draft citizens petition presented by Ann Marie Foley, which was filed with the town clerk, with removal of the word "regulation" from the draft, the next day.
