Grafton to vote on plastic bag ban

GRAFTON - Voters will decide at town meeting May 8 whether Grafton will join the more than 40 other communities in the state to ban single-use carryout bags. Selectmen on Tuesday unanimously endorsed a draft citizens petition presented by Ann Marie Foley, which was filed with the town clerk, with removal of the word "regulation" from the draft, the next day.

