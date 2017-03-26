Friends of the Shrewsbury Library annual Used Book Sale

The Friends of the Shrewsbury Public Library will hold its annual Used Book Sale Friday, April 7, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, April 9, 1 to 4 p.m. Patrons and shoppers can expect a wide variety of gently used books, CDs and DVDs. Volunteers are welcome.

