Edward M. Healy, 86, of Shrewsbury

Friday Mar 10

Ted leaves his wife of 62 years, Nina Healy; three children, Christopher M. Healy of Shrewsbury, Geoffrey E. Healy and his wife Kathy of Maryland, and Marianne H. Feroce and her husband Jonathan of Shelton, Conn.; two brothers, Bernard Healy Jr. of Florida and Lamont Healy of Duxbury; three grandchildren, Georgia, Lily, and Henry; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Healy was born in Braintree, son of Bernard E. and Emelie M. Healy.

