Bus riders question fairness of WRTA ...

Bus riders question fairness of WRTA cuts, worry for poor and elderly

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Residents at a public hearing Tuesday evening questioned the fairness of Worcester Regional Transit Authority proposals to increase fares, cut service, or do both - particularly worrying about the impact of the proposals on the elderly and the poor. "If we're seeing a deficit like this, it's not because of the middle- and lower-class people, it's because of a lack of people paying their fair share," said Oriana Smith of Worcester after speaking of a decrease in government assistance for public transit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shrewsbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar 22 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar 13 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar 13 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb '17 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan '17 Omar Q 19
See all Shrewsbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shrewsbury Forum Now

Shrewsbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shrewsbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Shrewsbury, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,479 • Total comments across all topics: 279,893,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC