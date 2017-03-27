Bus riders question fairness of WRTA cuts, worry for poor and elderly

Residents at a public hearing Tuesday evening questioned the fairness of Worcester Regional Transit Authority proposals to increase fares, cut service, or do both - particularly worrying about the impact of the proposals on the elderly and the poor. "If we're seeing a deficit like this, it's not because of the middle- and lower-class people, it's because of a lack of people paying their fair share," said Oriana Smith of Worcester after speaking of a decrease in government assistance for public transit.

