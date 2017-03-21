'Binkeez and Blooms' fundraiser to provide more blankets for sick kids
From its humble beginnings in 2012, when Susan Posterro, her mother Lynne McAtee and a handful of sewing volunteers began creating blankets for seriously ill children, Binkeez for Comfort has grown steadily. Binkeez for Comfort is now a Guidestar Platinum-rated 501 nonprofit organization that provides blankets to babies and children struggling to survive life-threatening illnesses, acute developmental and mental disorders and severe burns, all the while offering support to parents, siblings and caregivers.
