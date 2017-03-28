Allen L. Legendre Sr., 87, of Shrewsbury

Allen L. Legendre Sr., 87, of Shrewsbury

Allen L. Legendre Sr., of Shrewsbury, died Monday, March 27, 2017 in Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Northborough after a struggle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 87. He was born Dec. 18, 1929 in Worcester, a son of the late Emile C. and Irene Legendre.

