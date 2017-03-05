AARP volunteer reaps satisfaction in helping locals get tax refunds
Twelve years ago, after Frank Dutt retired from his engineering job, he became bored and was looking for something to do. He saw an AARP ad that was seeking people to become volunteer tax preparers, and he decided to sign up.
