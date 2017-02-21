Westboro police: Worker stole $70K fr...

Westboro police: Worker stole $70K from Julio's Liquors

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A Shrewsbury man is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon for allegedly stealing more than $70,000 from Julio's Liquors, where he was an employee. Roy E. Menendez, 55, of 8 Atwood Lane, Shrewsbury faces a charge of larceny over $250 by a single scheme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shrewsbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb 18 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb 3 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan 29 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan 29 Omar Q 19
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 5
News 15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart... Jan '17 Gomez 1
Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Jan '17 amazed 8
See all Shrewsbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shrewsbury Forum Now

Shrewsbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shrewsbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Shrewsbury, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,937 • Total comments across all topics: 279,069,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC