Weekend Game Plan: Culture, tinkering and talent take center stage

Whether you're a family looking to make the short winter days a tad more exciting, or an individual simply looking to take a break from shoveling, cultural events this weekend will give you a great reason to get out of the house. The event, which is designed to feature the center's exhibit "Bandits & Heroes, Poets & Saints," will feature a lecture, “Slavery in America” by College of the Holy Cross professor and historian Thomas Doughton, and another talk entitled, “Brazilian Artists of African Descent,” by Jean Borgatti, a Shrewsbury native who is also a professor of art history at The University of Benin in Nigeria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.