Stop & Shop donates to St. Anne's food pantry

The Shrewsbury Stop & Shop, located at 539 Boston Turnpike, presented a donation of $3,424.80 to the St. Anne's Human Services food pantry Feb. 3. The donation was made as part of the store's Food for Friends program which allowed customers to make in-store donations of $1, $3 or $5 at checkout registers. Elaine LeBlanc, the organization's director, and Jo Ann Keegan, the food pantry manager, accepted the check from management and employees of the store.

