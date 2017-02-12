Stop & Shop donates to St. Anne's food pantry
The Shrewsbury Stop & Shop, located at 539 Boston Turnpike, presented a donation of $3,424.80 to the St. Anne's Human Services food pantry Feb. 3. The donation was made as part of the store's Food for Friends program which allowed customers to make in-store donations of $1, $3 or $5 at checkout registers. Elaine LeBlanc, the organization's director, and Jo Ann Keegan, the food pantry manager, accepted the check from management and employees of the store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb 3
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan 29
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan 29
|Omar Q
|19
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan '17
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|amazed
|8
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC