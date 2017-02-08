Shrewsbury: Video learning, discussion series at Trinity Episcopal
Trinity Episcopal Church, 440 Main St, Shrewsbury, invites everyone to a free video learning and discussion series, to be held Sundays, Feb. 12, 19 and 26, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., in the lower hall of the church. The topics are Judaism , Christianity , and Islam .
