Shrewsbury residents quietly protest ...

Shrewsbury residents quietly protest proposed pipeline

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

SHREWSBURY – Dozens of people quietly protested during the Board of Selectmen's meeting Tuesday night by wearing shirts and carrying signs that read “Stop the Pipeline” and “No Gas Pipeline in Shrewsbury.” A newly formed citizens action group called No Gas Pipeline Shrewsbury is part of Sustainable Shrewsbury, a smaller group that's been around for about 18 months that opposes a proposed 125-mile pipeline project that could run through part of the town. Bryan R. Moss, a Precinct 8 town meeting member and chairman of both groups, said the new group, which is more focused, is waging a major campaign to foster a broader understanding about health, safety and property value impacts of the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shrewsbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb 18 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb 3 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan 29 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan 29 Omar Q 19
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 5
News 15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart... Jan '17 Gomez 1
Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Jan '17 amazed 8
See all Shrewsbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shrewsbury Forum Now

Shrewsbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shrewsbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iran
 

Shrewsbury, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,480 • Total comments across all topics: 279,218,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC