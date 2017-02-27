Shrewsbury residents quietly protest proposed pipeline

SHREWSBURY – Dozens of people quietly protested during the Board of Selectmen's meeting Tuesday night by wearing shirts and carrying signs that read “Stop the Pipeline” and “No Gas Pipeline in Shrewsbury.” A newly formed citizens action group called No Gas Pipeline Shrewsbury is part of Sustainable Shrewsbury, a smaller group that's been around for about 18 months that opposes a proposed 125-mile pipeline project that could run through part of the town. Bryan R. Moss, a Precinct 8 town meeting member and chairman of both groups, said the new group, which is more focused, is waging a major campaign to foster a broader understanding about health, safety and property value impacts of the project.

