Shrewsbury police log, Feb. 3 edition
5:32 a.m. Arrested, Cherialy Colon, 26, of 120 Olmsted Dr., Springfield, for OUI liquor 2nd offense, drink alcohol from open container in MV, negligent operation of motor vehicle. 7:27 p.m. Arrested, Shawna J. Koulisis, 27, of 40 Spruce St., Apt.
