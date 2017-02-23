Scott W. Brandt, 57, of Shrewsbury

Scott W. Brandt, 57, of Shrewsbury

He leaves behind his wife of 10 years, Lisa Arcieri; his daughter, Elisabeth Brandt of Worcester; his son, Kristopher Brandt of Shrewsbury; his step-children, Kelly Flanagan, Kim Oliveira, and Megan and Katelyn Flanagan; and his siblings, Jeffrey Brandt and his wife Maria of Plano, Texas, Susan Plotts and her husband Jeffrey of Ashland, Robin Henderson of Ashland, and Michael Brandt of Shrewsbury. He is also survived by his grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog, Bruno.

