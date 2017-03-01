Millbury DPW director leaving for Nan...

Millbury DPW director leaving for Nantucket job

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Department of Public Works Director Robert D. McNeil III notified the town manager last week that he has accepted a position as public works director in Nantucket. Mr. McNeil's last day in Millbury will be March 10. He is the second local official to depart Central Massachusetts for the island, following in the footsteps of former Finance Director Brian E. Turbitt, who left in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shrewsbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb 18 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb 3 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan '17 Omar Q 19
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 5
News 15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart... Jan '17 Gomez 1
Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Jan '17 amazed 8
See all Shrewsbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shrewsbury Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Worcester County was issued at March 01 at 8:05PM EST

Shrewsbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shrewsbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Shrewsbury, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,639 • Total comments across all topics: 279,245,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC