Millbury DPW director leaving for Nantucket job

Department of Public Works Director Robert D. McNeil III notified the town manager last week that he has accepted a position as public works director in Nantucket. Mr. McNeil's last day in Millbury will be March 10. He is the second local official to depart Central Massachusetts for the island, following in the footsteps of former Finance Director Brian E. Turbitt, who left in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.