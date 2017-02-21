Mass. officials to release criminal justice report
Top Massachusetts officials from the executive, legislative, and judicial branch are unveiling Tuesday a long-awaited report from a nonprofit on reforming the state's criminal justice system. The report's recommendations, at the request of leaders, is expected to include ways in which the state could reduce the number of incarcerated people who are released but then end up back in jail or prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb 18
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb 3
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan 29
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan 29
|Omar Q
|19
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan '17
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|amazed
|8
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC