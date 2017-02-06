Marion D. Aharonian, 96, of Shrewsbury
Marion D. Aharonian, 96, of Shrewsbury, passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of the late George Demurjian, an Armenian immigrant orphaned as a result of the Armenian Genocide, and of Eva Demurjian, of Worcester.
