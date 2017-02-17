Court reverses dismissal of child pornography charge against Shrewsbury man

WORCESTER – The state Appeals Court Friday reversed a Superior Court judge's order to dismiss a child pornography charge against a Shrewsbury man, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. The indictment against 54-year-old Evan Ingersoll on the charge of posing or exhibiting a child was reinstated by the court, reversing a decision by Superior Court Judge Janet Kenton-Walker. Mr. Ingersoll, formerly of Pittsburg, also faces four other counts, including two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child, possession of child pornography and photographing or videotaping an unsuspecting nude person.

