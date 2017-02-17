Court reverses dismissal of child por...

Court reverses dismissal of child pornography charge against Shrewsbury man

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WORCESTER – The state Appeals Court Friday reversed a Superior Court judge's order to dismiss a child pornography charge against a Shrewsbury man, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. The indictment against 54-year-old Evan Ingersoll on the charge of posing or exhibiting a child was reinstated by the court, reversing a decision by Superior Court Judge Janet Kenton-Walker. Mr. Ingersoll, formerly of Pittsburg, also faces four other counts, including two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child, possession of child pornography and photographing or videotaping an unsuspecting nude person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shrewsbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb 18 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb 3 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan 29 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan 29 Omar Q 19
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan 21 The Worlds Bigges... 5
News 15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart... Jan '17 Gomez 1
Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Jan '17 amazed 8
See all Shrewsbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shrewsbury Forum Now

Shrewsbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shrewsbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Shrewsbury, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,117 • Total comments across all topics: 279,039,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC