Cheap booze prices at center of fight...

Cheap booze prices at center of fight between Massachusetts and wine chain

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Boston.com

It's not illegal for a business to sell a product below cost - unless, of course, it's a bottle of booze. As more big chains expand in the Massachusetts alcohol market, state regulators are cracking down on their aggressively low prices, enforcing a longstanding rule that bans retailers from selling alcohol for less than what they paid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shrewsbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Fri Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan 29 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan 29 Omar Q 19
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan 21 The Worlds Bigges... 5
News 15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart... Jan 9 Gomez 1
Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Jan 6 amazed 8
sexless marriage advice (Jan '12) Dec '16 Da x 108
See all Shrewsbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shrewsbury Forum Now

Shrewsbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shrewsbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Shrewsbury, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,675 • Total comments across all topics: 278,573,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC