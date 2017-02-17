Brookfield trooper recorded stops, failed to turn over evidence

For two years, state Trooper Nicholas J. Holden of the Brookfield barracks did something many social justice activists and police watchdogs have fought for: video and audio recorded his encounters with people he stopped. However, he made the recordings without official state police approval, failed to turn most of them over to prosecutors during court proceedings, and is now facing serious discipline, according to interviews and documents obtained by the Telegram & Gazette.

