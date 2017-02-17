Brookfield trooper recorded stops, failed to turn over evidence
For two years, state Trooper Nicholas J. Holden of the Brookfield barracks did something many social justice activists and police watchdogs have fought for: video and audio recorded his encounters with people he stopped. However, he made the recordings without official state police approval, failed to turn most of them over to prosecutors during court proceedings, and is now facing serious discipline, according to interviews and documents obtained by the Telegram & Gazette.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Sat
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb 3
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan 29
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan 29
|Omar Q
|19
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan '17
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|amazed
|8
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC