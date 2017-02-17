Board may consider fees to plug budget gap
Since at least the late 1990s, more and more school districts have relied on tapping students and their parents through user fees to help supplement budgets. Shrewsbury began charging a $190 fee for students to ride the bus after voters rejected a $1.2 million Proposition 2½ override in 2004 to make up a shortfall in the fiscal 2005 school budget.
