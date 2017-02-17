Board may consider fees to plug budge...

Board may consider fees to plug budget gap

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Since at least the late 1990s, more and more school districts have relied on tapping students and their parents through user fees to help supplement budgets. Shrewsbury began charging a $190 fee for students to ride the bus after voters rejected a $1.2 million Proposition 2½ override in 2004 to make up a shortfall in the fiscal 2005 school budget.

Shrewsbury, MA

