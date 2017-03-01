Banios Accepts WCSU Superintendent Job

Banios Accepts WCSU Superintendent Job

Wednesday Feb 22

By Gareth Henderson, Standard Staff Mary Beth Banios accepted a three-year contract as the new superintendent of the Windsor Central Supervisory Union on Wednesday, according to WCSU Board Chair and Search Committee Co-Chair Paige Hiller. The contract includes an annual salary of $135,000, Hiller confirmed in a Wednesday phone interview.

