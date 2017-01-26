Wildlife tracking walk in Shrewsbury's Lake Park Feb. 11
A wildlife tracking walk will be led by Bob Moore, an experienced wildlife tracker and Shrewsbury Trails Committee member, Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m.to noon in Shrewsbury's Lake Street Park. The Shrewsbury Trails Committee is sponsoring the event, which will be held whether or not there is snow on the ground.
