Westborough grad to join Representative Kane's team at State House
State Representative Hannah E. Kane has hired Westborough resident and recent college graduate, Jessica Beliveau, as her new legislative aide for the 190th General Session at the State House. Prior to graduating from Westborough High School in 2012, Beliveau served as the student representative to the Westborough School Committee, where she was actively involved in matters pertaining to Westborough public schools and public education in the commonwealth.
