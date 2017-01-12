Toxin delays bids for water plant in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – Selectmen have delayed putting the new $14 million water treatment plant out to bid until the town determines the source of hexavalent chromium-6, a carcinogen, and how to get rid of it. The town had planned to put the project out to bid in February.
