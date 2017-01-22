Thermometers help elementary students...

Thermometers help elementary students learn self-awareness

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Community Advocate Newspaper

A simple thermometer has been turned into a valuable tool for teachers at Shrewsbury elementary schools. A five-point thermometer, created by Suzanne Margiano and Cara Demoga, psychologists at Floral Street School, has helped students to identify their feelings and recognize stressful situations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shrewsbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Sun Old Pom 6
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Sun Omar Q 23
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan 21 The Worlds Bigges... 6
News 15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart... Jan 9 Gomez 1
Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Jan 6 amazed 8
News Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta... Dec 31 Cops are degenerates 3
sexless marriage advice (Jan '12) Dec '16 Da x 108
See all Shrewsbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shrewsbury Forum Now

Shrewsbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shrewsbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Shrewsbury, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,653 • Total comments across all topics: 278,423,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC