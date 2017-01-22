Thermometers help elementary students learn self-awareness
A simple thermometer has been turned into a valuable tool for teachers at Shrewsbury elementary schools. A five-point thermometer, created by Suzanne Margiano and Cara Demoga, psychologists at Floral Street School, has helped students to identify their feelings and recognize stressful situations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Sun
|Old Pom
|6
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Sun
|Omar Q
|23
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|6
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan 9
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|amazed
|8
|Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta...
|Dec 31
|Cops are degenerates
|3
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC