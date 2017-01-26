St. John's High School picks new principal

SHREWSBURY – St. John's High School announced Thursday it has appointed Margaret Rourke Granados its new principal, making her the first woman to permanently hold that post. Ms. Granados, the dean of studies for pre-kindergarten through Grade 12, assistant head of school, and head of lower and middle schools at the Wardlaw-Hartridge School in Edison, New Jersey, will begin her new job on July 1, according to St. John's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.