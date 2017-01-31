Shrewsbury police pact provides raise...

Shrewsbury police pact provides raises totaling 6 percent

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

SHREWSBURY – Selectmen have ratified a contract with the patrol officers' union that includes pay increases totaling 6 percent over three years. The successor contract with the New England Police Benevolent Association Local 191 is effective July 1, 2016, through June 30, 2019.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shrewsbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Sun Old Pom 6
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan 29 Omar Q 23
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan 21 The Worlds Bigges... 6
News 15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart... Jan 9 Gomez 1
Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Jan 6 amazed 8
News Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta... Dec '16 Cops are degenerates 3
sexless marriage advice (Jan '12) Dec '16 Da x 108
See all Shrewsbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shrewsbury Forum Now

Shrewsbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shrewsbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Shrewsbury, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,485 • Total comments across all topics: 278,453,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC