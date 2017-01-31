Shrewsbury police pact provides raises totaling 6 percent
SHREWSBURY – Selectmen have ratified a contract with the patrol officers' union that includes pay increases totaling 6 percent over three years. The successor contract with the New England Police Benevolent Association Local 191 is effective July 1, 2016, through June 30, 2019.
