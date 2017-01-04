Shrewsbury police log, Jan. 6 edition
3, Worcester, for OUI liquor, operate MV with license revoked as HTO , warrant. 12:56 a.m. Arrested, Jeremy D. LHeureux, 29, of 299 South Quinsigamond, Shrewsbury, for possession Class B substance, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment of a child, poss Class B w/intent to distribute.
