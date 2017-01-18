Shrewsbury police log, Jan. 20 edition
6:55 a.m. Arrested, Amanda J. White, 34, of 15 Baker Pines Rd., Wyoming, R.I., for receive stolen property +$250, possession Class B substance, disorderly conduct, interfere with police officer, warrant; Nhon Le Jr., 29, of 7 Duncan St., Auburn, for possession Class B substance, receive stolen property +$250; Arney Ferreira, 22, of 9 De Marco Terr., Apt. 1, Worcester, for receive stolen property +$250, possession Class B substance, use MV without authority; and Anthony Moncreffe Clarke, 47, of 17 Court St., Boston, for possession Class B substance, receive stolen property +$250.
