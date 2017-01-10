Shrewsbury Library awarded fifth grant for English Conversation Circle program
The Greater Worcester Community Foundation has once again awarded $5,000 to the Shrewsbury Public Library to continue the English Conversation Circle program for adult learners who wish to be proficient in the English language and become productive members of our community. The English Conversation Circle program was launched in 2010 with four weekly classes offered, and in the past year, it was expanded to include a session at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Shrewsbury.
