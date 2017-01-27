Shrewsbury: Foreign Film Festival throughout February at Shrewsbury Library
The Friends of the Shrewsbury Public Library will hold the eighth annual February Foreign Film Festival at the library, 609 Main St., every Sunday in February at 2 p.m. The films are open and free to all. Popcorn is provided; bring your own beverage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|2 min
|Qasim Muhammad
|1
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|6
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan 9
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|amazed
|8
|Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta...
|Dec 31
|Cops are degenerates
|3
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|183
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC