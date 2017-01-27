Shrewsbury: Foreign Film Festival thr...

Shrewsbury: Foreign Film Festival throughout February at Shrewsbury Library

The Friends of the Shrewsbury Public Library will hold the eighth annual February Foreign Film Festival at the library, 609 Main St., every Sunday in February at 2 p.m. The films are open and free to all. Popcorn is provided; bring your own beverage.

