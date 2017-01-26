Shrewsbury: Artful Inspirations with Artist Guild of Shrewsbury

The Artist Guild of Shrewsbury will present a series of demonstrations Saturdays, Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25, at 10 a.m. each day, in a variety of art-related techniques. Presentations take place at the Shrewsbury Public Library, 609 Main St., and range from painting on new innovative materials to traditional methods of expressing creative talent.

