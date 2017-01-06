Sculpting studio creates niche in dow...

Sculpting studio creates niche in downtown Hudson

Friday Jan 6

Hudson/Shrewsbury - Garrett Prince of Shrewsbury brings a lifetime of experience as an artist to his most recent venture. In August 2016, he and his girlfriend Maureen Conlon of Hudson opened I Sculpt U. He now teaches sculpting in their studio overlooking Wood Square at 14 Main St., Suite 1, in downtown Hudson.

Shrewsbury, MA

