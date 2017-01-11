Racist message allegedly scribbled on Shrewsbury pizza delivery box

Lokesh Khosla said his 16-year-old son ordered pizza online Friday night and, as he often does, he wrote a note in the special instructions section of the order form. When the pizza arrived, the teen didn't dig right in as usual but instead brought the box to his father who read the handwritten tasteless joke: "What's the difference between a black person and a piece of ?" Mr. Khosla, who is Indian, said he doesn't know whether the delivery person had brought pizza to their home before and wrote the message because of his ethnicity, but he said that didn't matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.