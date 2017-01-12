Police: Lt. Gov. Polito vehicle in ha...

Police: Lt. Gov. Polito vehicle in handicapped spot an honest mistake

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito visited Cape Cod to attend several events on Thursday, and snagged a premium - albeit illegal - parking spot at one of her stops. The vehicle in which Polito was traveling, a black Ford Explorer driven by a state trooper, was spotted and photographed parked in a handicapped space outside an office building on Airport Road in Hyannis.

