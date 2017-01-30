Onstage 'First Date' scheduled for pre-Valentine's weekend

In preparation for Valentine's Day, a community theater group is inviting audiences to eavesdrop on a seemingly mismatched couple launching their chance for romance. The Regatta Players will present the musical "First Date" for three performances: Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m., at the Flanagan Theater in Southgate at Shrewsbury, 30 Julio Dr. "First Date" is presented through arrangement with R&H Theatricals, whose website offers the show's synopsis: "When blind date newbie Aaron is set up with serial-dater Casey, a casual drink at a busy New York restaurant turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner.

