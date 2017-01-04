Morgado to step down as Shrewsbury's ...

Morgado to step down as Shrewsbury's Town Manager

Wednesday Jan 4

Shrewsbury - For nearly two decades Daniel Morgado has served as town manager, overseeing all aspects of the town's municipal needs. It has been, he said, "a wonderful and fascinating experience."

Shrewsbury, MA

