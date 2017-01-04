Morgado to step down as Shrewsbury's Town Manager
Shrewsbury - For nearly two decades Daniel Morgado has served as town manager, overseeing all aspects of the town's municipal needs. It has been, he said, "a wonderful and fascinating experience."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Fri
|amazed
|8
|Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta...
|Dec 31
|Cops are degenerates
|3
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|183
|Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho...
|Nov '16
|big Cats where it...
|1
|Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|9
|Boulevard.
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC