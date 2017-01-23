Men arrested in prostitution sting in Northborough
Ten men, charged with sexual conduct for a fee, were arraigned in Westborough District Court today as part of a prostitution sting conducted by the State Police and local police departments, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. Last night, the Massachusetts State Police High Risk Victim Unit, in collaboration with the Northborough, Shrewsbury, Westborough and Southborough police departments, executed a sting operation in an effort to combat human trafficking and sexual exploitation of women. "The focus of this operation was to attack the demand side of human trafficking, where we too often see women forced into prostitution," Mr. Early said.
