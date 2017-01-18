Krumsiek & Associates, P.C. opens new Westborough office
Members of the business community, along with Westborough officials, gathered Jan. 11 to celebrate the grand opening of Krumsiek & Associates, P.C.'s new location at 112 Turnpike Road, Suite 110, in Westborough. Krumsiek & Associates provides a variety of tax services for businesses, individuals, and estate and tax trusts as well as offering business consulting services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan 9
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|amazed
|8
|Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta...
|Dec 31
|Cops are degenerates
|3
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|183
|Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho...
|Nov '16
|big Cats where it...
|1
|Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|9
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC