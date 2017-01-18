Krumsiek & Associates, P.C. opens new Westborough office

Members of the business community, along with Westborough officials, gathered Jan. 11 to celebrate the grand opening of Krumsiek & Associates, P.C.'s new location at 112 Turnpike Road, Suite 110, in Westborough. Krumsiek & Associates provides a variety of tax services for businesses, individuals, and estate and tax trusts as well as offering business consulting services.

